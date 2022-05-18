Advertisement

Some Omaha residents may have delays in yardwaste collection this week

By Taleisha Newbill
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials from the Public Works Department and Environmental Quality Division wanted to alert Omaha residents of a delay in yardwaste collection Wednesday.

The release states that some residents may experience the delay.

They still ask residents to have their carts and yardwaste bags set out by the usual 6 a.m. scheduled collection and if they are not collected, residents should still leave the uncollected items at their set location according to the release.

Residents can report missed collections to the Solid Waste Hotline at 402-444-5238 after 7:00 p.m. scheduled collection day. There’s also an email sign-up for notifications of collection holidays or delays due to weather.

It’s reported FCC Environmental Services of Nebraska will return to the missing areas the next day or later in the week.

Yesterday and today there were a number of FCC employees who weren’t able to report to work for various reasons. They expect attendance to be back to normal the rest of the week.

Spokesperson for City of Omaha, Environmental Services Quality Control Division

