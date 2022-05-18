Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Pleasant Wednesday weather before some heat returns

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The last of the showers and storms are exiting east quickly this morning and the clouds are set to follow soon. That will leave us with a sunny and mild afternoon with highs in the lower and mid 80s for many of us.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

By mid to late afternoon the dew points will drop and leave a very pleasant end to the day. It will be rather muggy before that.

Muggy Meter (WOWT)

Heat and bit more humidity returns Thursday with brief jump into the 90s expected. That will happen along with a gusty southwest wind up to 40 mph as well.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

Thursday Wind (WOWT)

Thursday night a cold front will move through and try to spark a few storms. Those are most likely on the Iowa side of the river and that is where there is the greatest threat for a severe storm or two.

Thursday Severe (WOWT)

Behind that front, colder air will move in Friday and stick with us through the weekend with several days of temperatures struggling to climb out of the 60s.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.