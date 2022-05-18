Advertisement

Papillion Fire Dept. burns two houses, makes room for new development

Earlier in the week, crews came out to the area for training exercises.
By Erin Hartley
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you live in Papillion, you might have seen a massive blaze on your way to work Wednesday morning.

But this was all part of a planned burn.

The Papillion Fire Department burned down two houses that were a part of the Old Trumble Farm at Highway 370 and 90th Street.

Earlier in the week, crews came out to the area for training exercises. Due to the condition of the houses firefighters couldn’t go inside to do any live training on Wednesday, but it still served as practice for real emergencies.

“Our driver today isn’t normally a driver, so he’s getting some pumping experience. We have a guy who’s new to the department, so he’s getting a little bit of hand-line experience. So, yeah there’s still some stuff that’s going on that is still good and valuable for them on a real working fire,” says Brad Euans, Training Chief for Papillion Fire Dept.

Wednesday’s burn is helping the contractors out as the city has plans to develop this area.

This land will become a part of the Tower District: a mix of commercial and residential development.

