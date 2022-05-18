OPD: Robbery & attempted robbery just minutes apart

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are investigating whether a robbery and attempted robbery were pulled off by the same man early Wednesday morning.

The first crime was reported at 2:37 a.m. An employee of the Casey’s at 138th & Q said a man entered the store, claimed he had a gun, and demanded money. The man left empty-handed.

Then three minutes later, police received a call that a man robbed the Kum and Go at 144th & Q Stree. An employee said the man claimed he had a gun and demanded money. Money was handed over and the man left in a white GMC truck.

Police were able to learn where the GMC was registered. Officers went to the address and made contact with people who live there but did not find a possible suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or leave a tip on the P3 Tips mobile app or Crime Stoppers website.

