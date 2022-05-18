Advertisement

OPD: Robbery & attempted robbery just minutes apart

Crime tape
Crime tape(Aranami / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are investigating whether a robbery and attempted robbery were pulled off by the same man early Wednesday morning.

The first crime was reported at 2:37 a.m. An employee of the Casey’s at 138th & Q said a man entered the store, claimed he had a gun, and demanded money. The man left empty-handed.

Then three minutes later, police received a call that a man robbed the Kum and Go at 144th & Q Stree. An employee said the man claimed he had a gun and demanded money. Money was handed over and the man left in a white GMC truck.

Police were able to learn where the GMC was registered. Officers went to the address and made contact with people who live there but did not find a possible suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or leave a tip on the P3 Tips mobile app or Crime Stoppers website.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Omaha boy was left at the wrong stop by a school bus driver, so he walked until he found a...
WATCH: Omaha boy finds help from neighbor after dropped at wrong bus stop
Severe Thunderstorm Watch until Midnight
6 First Alert Day: Scattered strong storms continue overnight
Omaha restaurateur Greg Cutchall died Monday, May 16, 2022.
Omaha restaurateur Greg Cutchall dies
The unidentified woman is accused of stealing a cat from the Nebraska Humane Society
Nebraska Humane Society looking for a cat thief
New details emerge in Charles Herbster sexual assault case

Latest News

Omaha Everyday: Quest Forward Academy
Omaha Everyday: Quest Forward Academy
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Severe Thunderstorm Watch until Midnight
6 First Alert Day: Scattered strong storms continue overnight
Emily's 6 First Alert Day overnight update