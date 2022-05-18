Omaha Police looking into death investigation after road rage incident

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department is in an active investigation involving the death of a man after an incident Sunday night.

A man was taken to UNMC with life-threatening injuries by Omaha Fire medics after officers responded to the area of 6700 South 32nd Street on reports of an assault.

It’s reported the caller said a man fell to the ground and hit his head.

According to the release, the man identified as Paul Arispe, 57, died Tuesday from his injuries.

At this time there are no arrests and there are no potential suspects.

Officials say the department is in communication with the Douglas County Attorney’s Office about any possible criminal charges.

Authorities advise people to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or on the P3 Tips mobile app to give information.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.