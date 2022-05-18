Omaha Police captain fired after being placed on administrative leave

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s police chief fires a precinct captain who had been the subject of an internal investigation.

But this story comes with many layers and a long history.

Not only is the female police captain in the middle of a three-year-old discrimination lawsuit against the chief, but she’s also the wife of the Democratic nominee for Douglas County Sheriff.

Omaha has five police precincts and Captain Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez was in charge of the southeast precinct. But after 27 years as a police officer, she’s out. Let go by the police chief but no one is really saying why.

Omaha Police Captain Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez sued the city and Police Chief Todd Schmaderer in 2019. She alleges she was wrongly passed over for deputy chief after finishing first in testing.

The city says the department handled the promotions by the book and interviewed four candidates for every opening.

In 2017 she filed a complaint with the mayor’s office regarding unlawful discrimination practices regarding the treatment of women by the police department.

Following last week’s firing, her attorney Tom White tells 6 News he’s “very concerned it is retaliation for reporting sexual discrimination and serious failings in the internal affairs investigations.”

In a statement regarding the firing of Captain Belcastro-Gonzalez, Chief Todd Schmaderer said it’s a “personnel matter” that “will be reviewed by the courts” and eventually available to “the public and press.” He had no further statement and declined to release the termination letter.

Due to recent media inquiries regarding her status with the Omaha Police Department, we are sharing that Chief Todd Schmaderer formally requested the employment of Katherine Belcastro-Gonzalez be terminated on Thursday, May 12, 2022. The personnel matter will be reviewed by the court, which is open to the press and public. Chief Schmaderer will not be making any statements regarding the termination so as to preserve Mrs. Belcastro-Gonzalez’s personnel rights. However, she may release the termination letter showing the contents. The letter will not come from the Omaha Police Department at this time.

Kathy Gonzalez is married to recently retired Omaha Police Deputy Chief Greg Gonzalez. Two days before she was fired he won the Democratic nomination in the race for Douglas County Sheriff.

Chief Schmaderer has endorsed Gonzalez’ November Republican opponent in the sheriff’s race, Omaha Police Gang Unit Sgt. Aaron Hanson.

Wednesday, Greg Gonzalez’ campaign responded to the firing calling it “retaliation and politically motivated,” also pointing out that the police chief supports Greg Gonzalez’ opponent.

While personnel cases tend to stay private unless someone involved talks we may find out the reason for the firing when the discrimination case goes before a federal jury in September.

6 News also contacted the Aaron Hanson for sheriff campaign and a spokesperson declined to comment.

