Omaha nonprofit helps kids pick positive paths through sports

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former college basketball stand-out is teaching youngsters that sports are more than a game.

LaMar McMorris has been busy using sports to help young people in the community learn more about life.

There are many young men and women who dream of playing big-time college or pro ball before large crowds. But there are many distractions out there and some fall into the temptation of good times and fast money.

“Not realizing the consequences that come with that, you know some of the activities that take hard work and that take dedication hurts, it’s not a smile and a laughing matter because usually, it’s in the form of a discipline and a lot of these youngsters around here they lack discipline,” said McMorris, Results Academy.

LaMar McMorris is a former all-American basketball player at Grace University is the executive director of Results Academy. The nonprofit has worked in sports clinics and camps.

McMorris has coached a number of basketball teams, he says a lot of the young people he works with remind him of himself when he was young.

“When I was faced with a lot of those challenges there was a lack of resources I could go to, to just give me some guidance, give me some advice, on what path you can possibly take,” said McMorris.

McMorris uses the discipline it takes to participate in sports, to teach the discipline it takes to be successful in life. McMorris tells 6 News even though sports is the attraction, it is not necessarily the end goal.

“I want to be that vessel to give options, I want to be that organization that says, you know what you didn’t make it in football you didn’t go pro, but that doesn’t mean you can’t be a coach that doesn’t mean you can’t be a sports broadcaster.”

McMorris believes he has helped around 200 young people over the years and he plans to expand his work in the community.

