No one home at Omaha house fire
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire crews responded to a house fire Wednesday morning and reported heavy flames coming from the main floor of a house.
The call came out just after 4 a.m. at Fontenelle Boulevard & Maple.
No one was at home at the time. No injuries were reported.
Investigators said a few hours later that they were unable to determine the cause of the fire.
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.