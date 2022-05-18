Advertisement

No one home at Omaha house fire

By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire crews responded to a house fire Wednesday morning and reported heavy flames coming from the main floor of a house.

The call came out just after 4 a.m. at Fontenelle Boulevard & Maple.

No one was at home at the time. No injuries were reported.

Investigators said a few hours later that they were unable to determine the cause of the fire.

