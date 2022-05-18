Advertisement

Nestlé loading formula on planes to fly into US from Europe

Some mothers are donating extra breast milk to other mothers in need during the formula shortage. (CNN, GETTY IMAGES)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - As stores struggle to stock baby formula, Nestlé is loading up planes full of supplies in the Netherlands and Switzerland to send to the U.S.

The company is focused on its Gerber Good Start Extensive HA and Alfamino brands, saying they serve a “critical medical purpose” because they are for babies with cow’s milk protein allergies.

Nestlé was already importing both of these formulas, but now it’s expediting shipments.

It’s also running formula factories at capacity and has accelerated product availability to retailers, online sellers and hospitals for the most vulnerable.

In the meantime, the Biden administration says it is stepping up it coordination with the industry to try to address the shortage.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Omaha boy was left at the wrong stop by a school bus driver, so he walked until he found a...
WATCH: Omaha boy finds help from neighbor after dropped at wrong bus stop
Omaha Police looking into death investigation after road rage incident
The unidentified woman is accused of stealing a cat from the Nebraska Humane Society
Nebraska Humane Society looking for a cat thief
Severe Thunderstorm Watch until Midnight
6 First Alert Day: Scattered strong storms continue overnight
Omaha restaurateur Greg Cutchall died Monday, May 16, 2022.
Omaha restaurateur Greg Cutchall dies

Latest News

The House is moving toward swift passage of legislation that would devote more federal...
House voting on domestic terrorism bill after Buffalo attack
In this image taken from video, Kevin Bruen, superintendent of the New York State Police, holds...
After Buffalo massacre, NY governor seeks action on guns
Amber Heard's legal team is expected to play taped depositions for the jury Wednesday.
GRAPHIC: Heard’s sister, friend back her assault claims against Depp
FILE - Attorney Michael Sussmann leaves federal court in Washington, April 27, 2022. A federal...
Testimony: Clinton team did not approve lawyer’s FBI meeting