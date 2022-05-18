Nebraska School Activities Association prepares for state track meet with volunteers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thousands of people from across the state are on their way to Omaha.

The Nebraska State Track and Field Championships get underway Wednesday morning.

Burke Stadium is all dressed up and ready for visitors. Officials with the Nebraska School Activities Association are expecting record crowds over the four-day event.

“We’re going to have 30,000 spectators probably over the course of four days, 2,500 competitors probably 225 schools will be represented,” said Nate Neuhaus, NSAA assistant director. “A and B will be Wednesday and Thursday and then C and B on Friday Saturday so with those combined classes, combined attendance we’re looking to probably break some records I hope especially with the beautiful weather.”

NSAA officials say it takes a lot of volunteers to get this place ready for the big show.

“We use dozens of student volunteers in prep work and then once the track meet starts we’ll use approximately a thousand volunteers to put on this event and without them, this wouldn’t be the event that it’s become,” said Neuhaus.

Bill Scarborough is one of those volunteers.

Bill has coached about every sport in his more than 40-year OPS career. He volunteers to work the track meet because he loves the sport, the fans, and the athletes.

“It’s all the schools in the state of Nebraska that want the road to Burke, they wear the t-shirts and smallest towns to the largest towns they respect coming in to see this facility,” said Scarborough.

Bill has been a volunteer for the state track meet for 45 years, he doesn’t see his run coming to an end anytime soon.

“God willing no. Long as I’m able we’ll keep doing it, yeah,” said Scarborough. “After knee surgery and back surgery I thought maybe that would be it, you get healthy again and when the itch gets closer when May hits it alright here we go.”

The meet begins Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. with Class A and B field events.

