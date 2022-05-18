Advertisement

LPS: Lincoln Southwest student receiving ‘support and care’ after posting threats

Lincoln Southwest High School
Lincoln Southwest High School(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln Southwest student who posted threats of violence at the school is receiving “support and care” and is not in class Wednesday, according to the school principal.

Southwest Principal John Matzen said multiple people, including the student’s family, contacted Lincoln Police Tuesday night after the student posted “disturbing comments and photos mentioning violence at Southwest”.

“Thanks to the assistance of the student’s family, Lincoln Police were able to do a thorough investigation and search and connect the student with the appropriate support and care,” Matzen said in an email to Southwest families Wednesday morning. “The student will not be at school and is still receiving care. Police, Lincoln Public Schools Student Services, and LPS Security and Threat Assessment team will continue to work with the student and their family to ensure a safe learning environment for everyone at Southwest. We will have extra support from LPS Security and Threat Assessment at Southwest today.”

Principal Matzen reassured students and families that there is no active threat at Southwest High School.

In an email, Lincoln Public Schools remind families the importance of keeping weapons and ammunition safely away from children and adolescents to prevent intentional and unintentional harm.

