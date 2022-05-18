Advertisement

Iowa woman facing several charges after rolling car near state park

An Iowa woman is facing serious charges after police say she rolled her car near a state park overnight
By Gina Dvorak
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIDNEY, Iowa (WOWT) - A woman is facing a DUI charge and several drug charges after Fremont County deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash overnight near Waubonsie State Park.

At 1:34 a.m., sheriff’s deputies were called to Highway 2 and 252nd Avenue after a westbound motorist in 2018 Dodge Charger Hellcat reportedly crossed the center line, drove of the road, and rolled the vehicle. Iowa State Patrol troopers and Sidney Fire and Rescue personnel also assisted at the scene.

Devon Leigh Miller, 31, of Coin, was taken into custody at the scene to face charges of first offense of operating a vehicle under the influence, possession of meth and cocaine with the intent to distribute, according to the report from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. She is also facing charges of possessing contraband in a correction facility as well as weapons charges.

She was being held at the Fremont County Jail without bond, the release states.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Omaha boy was left at the wrong stop by a school bus driver, so he walked until he found a...
WATCH: Omaha boy finds help from neighbor after dropped at wrong bus stop
Omaha Police looking into death investigation after road rage incident
The unidentified woman is accused of stealing a cat from the Nebraska Humane Society
Nebraska Humane Society looking for a cat thief
Severe Thunderstorm Watch until Midnight
6 First Alert Day: Scattered strong storms continue overnight
Omaha restaurateur Greg Cutchall died Monday, May 16, 2022.
Omaha restaurateur Greg Cutchall dies

Latest News

Omaha Police captain fired after being placed on administrative leave
U.S. Army Soldier draws and prepares vaccine at vaccination center
Judge denies Airmen’s injunction to stop vaccination requirement on religious grounds
Old Trumble farmhouse engulfed in flames.
Papillion Fire Dept. burns two houses, makes room for new development
Omaha Do Good Days: Wishlist Wednesday.
Do Good Days: Omaha Organizations working to help students in STEM