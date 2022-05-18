Iowa woman facing several charges after rolling car near state park

SIDNEY, Iowa (WOWT) - A woman is facing a DUI charge and several drug charges after Fremont County deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash overnight near Waubonsie State Park.

At 1:34 a.m., sheriff’s deputies were called to Highway 2 and 252nd Avenue after a westbound motorist in 2018 Dodge Charger Hellcat reportedly crossed the center line, drove of the road, and rolled the vehicle. Iowa State Patrol troopers and Sidney Fire and Rescue personnel also assisted at the scene.

Devon Leigh Miller, 31, of Coin, was taken into custody at the scene to face charges of first offense of operating a vehicle under the influence, possession of meth and cocaine with the intent to distribute, according to the report from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. She is also facing charges of possessing contraband in a correction facility as well as weapons charges.

She was being held at the Fremont County Jail without bond, the release states.

