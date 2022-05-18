Advertisement

Gretna and Skutt Catholic sweep soccer state championships

WOWT Live at 10
By Joe Nugent
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two schools are celebrating two state championships. Gretna won both the boys and girls in Class A. Skutt Catholic won both in Class B.

Not only did Gretna bring home the hardware but both performances were thorough. The Dragons boys beat Westside 8-0 and the night before the girls beat Lincoln Southeast 6-1. Combined 14-1 against the second-best teams in the state in Class A. Also, both Gretna teams jumped out to great starts scoring five first-half goals. Several similarities between the two programs.

Skutt Catholic continues its strong grip on Class B soccer, this is the second consecutive year the Skyhawks have won both titles and without a season in 2020, there hasn’t been a winner other than Skutt since 2019. The Boys beat Lexington 2-1 Tuesday night in a state title rematch from the year. Dylan Toth scored the only first-half goal and then Sam Schendt scored on a penalty kick in the final ten minutes to break a 1-1 tie for the Dragons.

