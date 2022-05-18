Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - A hot Thursday ahead of our next cold front

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re turning up the heat for Thursday! We’ll warm up to the mid 90s on Thursday ahead of our next cold front!

Thursday highs (wowt)

The front moves in Thursday evening and sparks our next storm chances... this will bring a severe weather threat but right now the highest risk looks like it stays just to the NE.

A few strong storms to the NE (wowt)

A few storms or showers could come close to the Metro, likely very short lived, between 9-10 PM.

Thursday night storms (wowt)

We’ll cool off over 20 degrees behind the front with low 70s Friday and even cooler temps through the weekend. Saturday will be chilly, a high of 59 with showers on and off through the day. By Sunday morning we’ll be watching the temperature closely with a concern for frost in some areas. The Metro likely stays just above the threshold with a low in the upper 30s... but mid 30s may work into NW Iowa. It won’t hurt to cover frost-sensitive plants garden!

Chilly Sunday morning (wowt)

We’ll rebound to a high in the upper 60s, the nicest day of the weekend. Showers and cool conditions are here for the start of the work week.

