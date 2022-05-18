Advertisement

Do Good Days: Omaha Organizations working to help students in STEM

If you’d like to help out, you can donate any lightly used tech items until the end of the month.
By Ashly Richardson
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s Omaha Do Good Days! Today is Wishlist Wednesday.

Omaha STEM Ecosystem is partnering with Share Omaha and Goodwill to get tech products in the hands of students across the city.

At Wednesday’s ICAN conference at the CHI Health Center attendees dropped off items ranging from virtual reality glasses to tablets to laptops.

And, all of them will be refurbished and given to students in STEM programs.

“There’s still life and Goodbyte is able to recycle them to where they are able to be useful still so for these programs like Prarie STEM and STEM Ecosystem to not have to pay for those, it just allows them to run even faster towards these kids and we are super excited that we are able to offer that,” said Marjorie Maas, Share Omaha Executive Director.

You can drop them off at any Goodwill location in Omaha.

