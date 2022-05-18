Advertisement

Colorado, Nebraska jostle over water rights amid drought

Water pipes lie dormant on Don Schneider's property Friday, April 29, 2022, in Ovid, Colo. He...
Water pipes lie dormant on Don Schneider's property Friday, April 29, 2022, in Ovid, Colo. He pumps water from a shallow aquifer for irrigation, and uses supply from the South Platte River to replenish the wells. (AP Photo/Brittany Peterson)(AP Photo/Brittany Peterson)
By JAMES ANDERSON
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVID, Colo. (AP) - The megadrought fueled by climate change that has long gripped the western U.S. is moving eastward.

And that’s behind a simmering dispute over how much water Colorado and Nebraska are entitled to take from the South Platte River, which supplies both metro Denver’s booming population and expansive agriculture on both sides of the border.

Nebraska stunned Colorado when it said it wants to invoke an old compact that allows it to seize Colorado land and build a canal to divert water from the river.

Nebraska’s plan underscores an increasing appetite throughout the West to preemptively secure water as the drought persists.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Omaha boy was left at the wrong stop by a school bus driver, so he walked until he found a...
WATCH: Omaha boy finds help from neighbor after dropped at wrong bus stop
The unidentified woman is accused of stealing a cat from the Nebraska Humane Society
Nebraska Humane Society looking for a cat thief
Severe Thunderstorm Watch until Midnight
6 First Alert Day: Scattered strong storms continue overnight
Omaha Police looking into death investigation after road rage incident
Omaha restaurateur Greg Cutchall died Monday, May 16, 2022.
Omaha restaurateur Greg Cutchall dies

Latest News

Weather service confirms weak tornadoes in Kansas, Nebraska
Lincoln Fire & Rescue File Photo
Stove fire causes $5,000 in damage to Lincoln home
Several agencies and fire departments are on scene battling a wildfire at the Nebraska National...
Wildfire burning at Nebraska National Forest near Halsey
Lincoln Southwest High School
LPS: Lincoln Southwest student receiving ‘support and care’ after posting threats