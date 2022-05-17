Wood River motorcyclist killed in crash on Highway 30

HALL COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Wood River man has died following a two-vehicle accident Monday night.

It happened around 9:48 p.m. near Wood River in the area of Highway 30 and Burwick Road.

According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a crash between a 2015 Nissan Altima and a 2021 Indian Challenger motorcycle.

The sheriff’s office said the Altima, driven by 22-year-old Grace Williamson, of Grand Island, was eastbound on Highway 30 and while passing another vehicle, struck the motorcycle, driven by 51-year-old Kent Redwine.

The motorcyclists was transported by the Wood River Fire Department to St. Francis Medical Center, where he died.

Williamson had three passengers in her vehicle, including two minors. They were all transported to Grand Island Regional Medical Center by private vehicle and treated for minor injuries.

Williamson was cited by deputies for careless driving.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigated the accident.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.