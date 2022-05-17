Advertisement

Unidentified woman allegedly steals cat from Nebraska Humane Society

By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An unidentified woman allegedly stole a cat from the local Humane Society.

The Nebraska Humane Society (NHS) says an unknown woman took a brown tabby domestic cat from a kennel at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 14.

The woman allegedly left the NHS campus with the cat in a dark-colored SUV.

Anyone with information on the woman is asked to contact the NHS at 402-444-7800 and select option 1.

