Advertisement

Report: Wrestler Ric Flair returning to the ring for ‘last match’ event

Professional wrestling icon Ric Flair is scheduled to return to the ring one final time.
Professional wrestling icon Ric Flair is scheduled to return to the ring one final time.(Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Gray News) - A professional wrestling legend is returning to the ring for his last match this summer.

Entertainment platform FITE reports “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair is scheduled to return to the ring at the Nashville Fairgrounds as part of the “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match” event on July 31.

“I’m going to walk that aisle one last time to prove once and for all that to be the man, you’ve got to beat the man,” Flair said.

According to an event media release, the 16-time former World Heavyweight Champion will debut a custom-made robe and bring his one-of-a-kind showmanship to the ring.

Tickets for “Ric Flair’s Last Match” are scheduled to go on sale on May 27 at noon Eastern Standard Time here, and the event will also be available via streaming.

Flair’s opponent and the entire event card are expected to be announced at a later date.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Omaha boy was left at the wrong stop by a school bus driver, so he walked until he found a...
WATCH: Omaha boy finds help from neighbor after dropped at wrong bus stop
Omaha restaurateur Greg Cutchall died Monday, May 16, 2022.
Omaha restaurateur Greg Cutchall dies
New details emerge in Charles Herbster sexual assault case
No injuries reported from car explosion on West Dodge Road
An Amazon trailer caught fire near mile marker 422 on westbound Interstate 80. No one was...
WATCH: Amazon semi-trailer catches fire on Interstate 80

Latest News

A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
House Democrats propose $28 million bill to address baby formula shortage
A runaway tortoise is back with his family after more than 200 days on the road.
Runaway tortoise returns to owners after over 200 days
Ukrainian officials have said that up to 1,000 civilians are living with soldiers beneath a...
Fall of Mariupol appears at hand; fighters leave steel plant
Westside Community School District takes new approach solving teacher shortage
Kent Redwine, 51, of Wood River, died following a crash Monday night on Highway 30.
Executive VP of Diamond Engineering killed in crash on Highway 30