Advertisement

Police investigating shooting death of 4-year-old Iowa girl

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) - Police in suburban Des Moines are investigating the shooting death of a 4-year-old girl.

The Ankeny Police Department says in a news release that officers were called Monday morning to a home for a report of the shooting.

Officers and fire department paramedics arrived at the home and found the child with a gunshot wound. Medics began treating the girl and rushed her to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Police have not given any details about how the girl was shot but said detectives were interviewing family members, neighbors and witnesses.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Omaha boy was left at the wrong stop by a school bus driver, so he walked until he found a...
WATCH: Omaha boy finds help from neighbor after dropped at wrong bus stop
Omaha restaurateur Greg Cutchall died Monday, May 16, 2022.
Omaha restaurateur Greg Cutchall dies
New details emerge in Charles Herbster sexual assault case
No injuries reported from car explosion on West Dodge Road
An Amazon trailer caught fire near mile marker 422 on westbound Interstate 80. No one was...
WATCH: Amazon semi-trailer catches fire on Interstate 80

Latest News

Papillion Fire Department to intentionally burn houses for training exercise
Do Good Days: Help Omaha-area nonprofits through giving, volunteering
Wood River motorcyclist killed in crash on Highway 30
Ricky Bennett, 36
Child enticement suspect facing child porn charges in Douglas County