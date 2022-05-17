Advertisement

Papillion Fire Department to intentionally burn houses for training exercise

(Live 5)
By Jacob Comer
Published: May. 17, 2022
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Papillion residents should expect to see smoke in the area as a couple of homes will be intentionally set ablaze Wednesday morning.

The Papillion Fire Department says it will set two houses on fire near 90th Street and Highway 370 Wednesday morning between 7:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

According to the fire department, burning the two houses is part of a training exercise.

