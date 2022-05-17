Papillion Fire Department to intentionally burn houses for training exercise
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Papillion residents should expect to see smoke in the area as a couple of homes will be intentionally set ablaze Wednesday morning.
The Papillion Fire Department says it will set two houses on fire near 90th Street and Highway 370 Wednesday morning between 7:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
According to the fire department, burning the two houses is part of a training exercise.
