Papillion Fire Department to intentionally burn houses for training exercise

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Papillion residents should expect to see smoke in the area as a couple of homes will be intentionally set ablaze Wednesday morning.

The Papillion Fire Department says it will set two houses on fire near 90th Street and Highway 370 Wednesday morning between 7:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

According to the fire department, burning the two houses is part of a training exercise.

As part of a training exercise, the Papillion Fire Department will burn two houses near 90th St and Hwy 370 on Wednesday, May 18, between 7:30 and 10:30 am. Smoke will be visible in the area. pic.twitter.com/2nkUWqGSPw — Papillion Fire Department (@PapillionFire) May 17, 2022

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.