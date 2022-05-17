Advertisement

New details emerge in Charles Herbster sexual assault case

(WOWT)
By Brian Mastre
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - New details emerge in the lawsuits between Charles Herbster and State Sen. Julie Slama.

Monday, Slama’s legal team asked the judge to toss Herbster’s defamation lawsuit against her.

Even though Herbster lost his bid to become the Republican nominee for governor last week, she is planning to proceed with her counterclaim – alleging sexual assault and asking for a jury trial.

Herbster has repeatedly denied the allegations and claims it’s part of a conspiracy by the Republican establishment to bring him down.

In court filings Monday, Slama offered new details about the incident in question.

During the political fundraiser in Omaha in 2019, she claims Herbster reached under her dress and groped her genitals outside her underwear, and then squeeze her bare buttocks. She says when she turned around she saw Herbster’s hand as he walked away smirking.

Slama is also claiming the publicity of the situation is causing her to sustain damages including damage to personal reputation, expenses for psychological care, physical illness, sleep disturbance and more.

The two sides are due in court in early June.

Read the updated filings:

