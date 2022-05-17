Iowa governor signs E-15 gas bill

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a biofuels bill Tuesday.

The bill, HF2128, requires gas stations across Iowa to sell gasoline with a higher blend of ethanol, known as E-15.

Lawmakers say this will not only promote biofuel across the state but give Iowans a cheaper gas option at the pump. But critics say E-15 is worse for the environment and leads to higher food prices.

Gas stations will be required to start selling E-15 by 2026.

However, there are exceptions for smaller rural stations that may not have the right equipment.

