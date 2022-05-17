Advertisement

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Strong Tuesday night storms ahead of a pleasant Wednesday

Emily's 6 First Alert Day Tuesday evening update
By Emily Roehler
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday is a 6 First Alert Day... after a round of afternoon storms we’re watching for redevelopment Tuesday night that lingers into the early morning hours Wednesday. Cooling behind our earlier storms has somewhat limited our severe potential, especially N of the Metro, but has not eliminated it completely.

Severe Thunderstorm Watches are in place to the SW of the Metro through midnight.

Storms will form near I-80 between 8-10 PM and gradually stretch E with a returning severe threat near the Metro, along I-80 and eventually for areas to the S.

Storms bring a 1″ hail threat as well as the threat for strong wind gusts. Our best storm chances near I-80 will be though midnight, then storms make a gradual push S overnight.

Wednesday will be dry with a high of 82... Overall a very pleasant day to get outdoors!

We’ll warm up to the low 90s on Thursday ahead of our next cold front! The front moves in Thursday evening and sparks our next storm chances... this will bring a severe weather threat but right now the highest risk looks like it stays just to the NE. We’ll watch it closely!

We’ll cool off over 20 degrees behind the front with 60s Friday through the weekend.

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

