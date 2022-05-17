Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Strong Tuesday night storms ahead of a pleasant Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday is a 6 First Alert Day... after a round of afternoon storms we’re watching for redevelopment Tuesday night that lingers into the early morning hours Wednesday. Cooling behind our earlier storms has somewhat limited our severe potential, especially N of the Metro, but has not eliminated it completely.

Severe T-Storm Watch (wowt)

Severe Thunderstorm Watches are in place to the SW of the Metro through midnight.

6 First Alert Day (wowt)

Storms will form near I-80 between 8-10 PM and gradually stretch E with a returning severe threat near the Metro, along I-80 and eventually for areas to the S.

Storms redevelop 9-10 PM (wowt)

Storms bring a 1″ hail threat as well as the threat for strong wind gusts. Our best storm chances near I-80 will be though midnight, then storms make a gradual push S overnight.

Midnight (wowt)

Overnight storms move S (wowt)

Wednesday will be dry with a high of 82... Overall a very pleasant day to get outdoors!

Pleasant Wednesday (wowt)

We’ll warm up to the low 90s on Thursday ahead of our next cold front! The front moves in Thursday evening and sparks our next storm chances... this will bring a severe weather threat but right now the highest risk looks like it stays just to the NE. We’ll watch it closely!

Thursday storms (wowt)

We’ll cool off over 20 degrees behind the front with 60s Friday through the weekend.

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.