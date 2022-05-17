Advertisement

Elkhorn South and Skutt Catholic survive in state baseball

By Joe Nugent
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nothing but elimination games Monday afternoon in the state baseball tournaments. All of the teams that lost their first-round games started play in the losers bracket. With it comes the pressure of must-win games. In Class A Elkhorn South beat Kearney 10-8 and Lincoln Southeast beat Westside 15-4. The Knights scored 12 unanswered after falling behind 4-2 in the first inning. Both of those games were at Werner Park.

At Tal Anderson Field in Class B Skutt Catholic beat Gross Catholic 10-5 and Central City/Fullerton/Centura beat the top seed Norris 7-4. The Titans went an unexpected 0-2 in the state tournament.

