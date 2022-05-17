Advertisement

Do Good Days: Omaha Nonprofit works to address bullying

One of those organizations is empowering kids and teens during Give on Tuesday.
By Erin Hartley
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday marks day one of SHARE Omaha’s Do Good Days.

‘Give on Tuesday’ is all about donating to the nonprofits that matter the most to you. Organizations like RESPECT understand how kindness can go a long way.

The nonprofit uses theater - staging scenarios of social situations kids may experience in real life.

“What does a healthy relationship look like, what are the components of that, how do you know when you’re safe? That can be bullying, it can be in person, it can be cyberbullying, being safe on social media, it can be dating violence,” says RESPECT Executive Director Dr. Patricia Newman.

They’ve done countless performances at schools, camps and churches.

“We’re more so in the elementary and middle school realm but we have shows that cover every age group that there is and the things that they experience in life,” says actor and educator for RESPECT Kerron Stark.

In recent months 6 News has received several calls from parents reporting instances of bullying in schools.

Dr. Newman believes the pandemic could be a contributing factor.

“They’ve been kind of in a vacuum, certainly not in the routine that they had prior to being more isolated. So some of that frustration is being acted out on others.”

Here’s her recommendation to parents:

“Listening to what their emotions are sharing with you are really really important because that’s what you’re going to have to address with them,” says Dr. Newman.

“Knowing when it is bullying, that it’s something that happens over and over again, it’s not an accident, that they’re doing this thing on purpose. Then if you are experiencing those things, what can you do, who can you go to for help,” says Stark.

Donations that RESPECT receives on days like Tuesday are put towards scholarships for schools and organizations that wouldn’t otherwise have them.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Omaha boy was left at the wrong stop by a school bus driver, so he walked until he found a...
WATCH: Omaha boy finds help from neighbor after dropped at wrong bus stop
Omaha restaurateur Greg Cutchall died Monday, May 16, 2022.
Omaha restaurateur Greg Cutchall dies
New details emerge in Charles Herbster sexual assault case
No injuries reported from car explosion on West Dodge Road
An Amazon trailer caught fire near mile marker 422 on westbound Interstate 80. No one was...
WATCH: Amazon semi-trailer catches fire on Interstate 80

Latest News

Severe Thunderstorm Watch until Midnight
6 First Alert Day: Severe Thunderstorm Watch for southeast Nebraska until Midnight
Emily's 6 First Alert Day Tuesday evening update
Westside Community School District takes new approach solving teacher shortage
Kent Redwine, 51, of Wood River, died following a crash Monday night on Highway 30.
Executive VP of Diamond Engineering killed in crash on Highway 30