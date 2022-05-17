Do Good Days: Omaha Nonprofit works to address bullying

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday marks day one of SHARE Omaha’s Do Good Days.

‘Give on Tuesday’ is all about donating to the nonprofits that matter the most to you. Organizations like RESPECT understand how kindness can go a long way.

The nonprofit uses theater - staging scenarios of social situations kids may experience in real life.

“What does a healthy relationship look like, what are the components of that, how do you know when you’re safe? That can be bullying, it can be in person, it can be cyberbullying, being safe on social media, it can be dating violence,” says RESPECT Executive Director Dr. Patricia Newman.

They’ve done countless performances at schools, camps and churches.

“We’re more so in the elementary and middle school realm but we have shows that cover every age group that there is and the things that they experience in life,” says actor and educator for RESPECT Kerron Stark.

In recent months 6 News has received several calls from parents reporting instances of bullying in schools.

Dr. Newman believes the pandemic could be a contributing factor.

“They’ve been kind of in a vacuum, certainly not in the routine that they had prior to being more isolated. So some of that frustration is being acted out on others.”

Here’s her recommendation to parents:

“Listening to what their emotions are sharing with you are really really important because that’s what you’re going to have to address with them,” says Dr. Newman.

“Knowing when it is bullying, that it’s something that happens over and over again, it’s not an accident, that they’re doing this thing on purpose. Then if you are experiencing those things, what can you do, who can you go to for help,” says Stark.

Donations that RESPECT receives on days like Tuesday are put towards scholarships for schools and organizations that wouldn’t otherwise have them.

