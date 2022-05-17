Do Good Days: Help Omaha-area nonprofits through giving, volunteering
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - SHARE Omaha kicked off its Do Good Days on Tuesday, urging residents to find ways to support the nonprofits in their community.
The event spans three days, encouraging monetary and item donations as well as volunteerism.
Tuesday, SHARE Omaha is focusing on helping 683 local nonprofits raise money. You can select your favorite organization, or find one that’s focused on a cause you would like to support. Your donation could also help that organization win bonus funds.
Wednesday, you can help those organizations further by purchasing any of 3,870 items they need, sending your selections from their shopping lists directly to the organization you’re helping.
Thursday, you can give of your time by participating in any of 745 volunteer opportunities in the area.
DO GOOD DAYS
