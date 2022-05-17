Advertisement

Council Bluffs brings in dozens of goats to clear vegetation at Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park

A herd of goats graze along the riverfront at Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park
A herd of goats graze along the riverfront at Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park(City of Council Bluffs)
By Jacob Comer
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Some four-legged friends are clearing vegetation at an iconic park in Council Bluffs.

The City of Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation Department brought in goats to clear excess vegetation along the riverfront at Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park.

A total of 55 goats will be clearing a four-acre section near the access road at the park, under the I-480 bridge. The goats will work on the area for two-to-three weeks.

According to Parks and Recreation Department Director Vincent Martorello, the goats provide a different way for the city to clear the area of excess weeds and brush.

“Bringing in a herd of goats is a cost-effective and eco-friendly way to clear the brush from the area,” said Martorello. “Goats eat approximately 4% of their body weight per day and take care of noxious weeds such as nettles and poison ivy.”

The goats were brought in Monday and immediately began grazing. The owners of the animals, Goats on the Go, will monitor them to ensure they have access to drinking water.

Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation says people are welcome to stop by and see the goats in action, but should not approach the fenced area.

One of several goats brought in by Council Bluffs to help control excess vegetation
