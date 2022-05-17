Child enticement suspect facing child porn charges in Douglas County

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Douglas County man previously charged with child enticement is now facing charges of possessing child porn.

Ricky Bennett was recently re-arrested and is facing five counts of child porn possession.

According to court documents from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on the previous case, Bennett was facing one charge of child enticement with an electronic device in November after police said he used Snapchat to communicate with an 11-year-old girl who didn’t know him, allegedly sending her explicit videos and photos of himself and trying to get her to come close to his home.

Those charges were recently amended to attempted child enticement with an electronic device, court documents state.

During the investigation into that incident, authorities seized several digital devices from his home. In February, police were able to review those devices and found five images of child porn, court documents state.

Multiple images featured girls ages 12-15 performing sexual acts, with some depicting the girls performing oral sex while topless, and another showing a girl naked and having sex with a man. One of the images showed a girl, about 10 years old, posed in an explicit manner and penetrated with an object.

On March 21, those images were submitted to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Law Enforcement Services Portal, which found that a child in one of the images had been already identified by authorities during a previous unrelated investigation.

An arrest warrant was issued Friday, and Bennett was arrested Monday afternoon.

