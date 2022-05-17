6 First Alert Day Tuesday: Scattered showers during the day, greater severe threat likely tonight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday is a 6 First Alert Day due to the threat of strong to severe storms later this evening and overnight. Before then a few showers and an isolated storm is possible during the day but those likely won’t be all that strong.

First Alert Tuesday (WOWT)

Any of the day time showers or isolated storms should be rather sparse and won’t amount to much. It is the round of storms that likely moves through between 8pm and midnight that will pack the biggest punch. Strong wind gusts up to 70 mph are possible and are the greatest threat to watch for. Some storms could produce hail and a brief tornado as well but those threats are lower.

Severe Threats (WOWT)

Storm Chances (WOWT)

The potential is there for some 1-2″ rain totals from some places that see the strongest part of the line of storms move through! Hopefully it doesn’t fall too quickly to help though.

Potential Rainfall (WOWT)

After the storms move out tonight, it will be rather pleasant Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s still likely. It will warm up into the lower 90s Thursday with another storm chance in the overnight hours.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.