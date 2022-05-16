Advertisement

Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Beautiful & mild with some storm chances this week.

By Rusty Lord
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cool air in the 50s will greet you out the door this morning but that will rapidly warm today thanks to abundant sunshine. Highs in the lower 80s are likely for all of us this afternoon with a light WSW breeze.

Monday Forecast
Monday Forecast(WOWT)

It will be incredibly pleasant with low dew points meaning lower humidity!

Muggy Meter
Muggy Meter(WOWT)

Clouds will increase tonight leading to our next chance of showers and storms Tuesday. While a brief shower is possible Tuesday morning, better chances of showers and storms are in the forecast for the afternoon and evening. They’ll be rather sporadic and random but should move from NW to SE after they develop and could possibly become severe from time to time. Some larger hail up near 1″ in diameter and some 60 mph wind gusts are the main threat from these. The tornado threat is low but not zero.

Tuesday Severe
Tuesday Severe(WOWT)
Severe Threats
Severe Threats(WOWT)
Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WOWT)

Hopefully just some beneficial soaking rain will help most of us while we try to avoid severe weather.

Another pleasant day is likely Wednesday as the clouds gradually clear from west to east.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

