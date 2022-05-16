Advertisement

Omaha restaurateur Greg Cutchall dies

Omaha restaurateur Greg Cutchall died Monday, May 16, 2022.(Courtesy photo)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Greg Cutchall, founder of several popular local restaurants and franchises, died Monday, according to a spokesperson of Cutchall Management Co.

“He will always be remembered as larger than life with a passion for connecting people through his restaurants,” the release states. “...To honor Greg, we ask that you do something good for someone today just because.”

According to Monday’s release, Cutchall “held over 44 restaurants in five states at the time of his passing,” including JAMS American Grill, First Watch Daytime Café, Paradise Bakery, Domino’s, Lettuce Express, SpudNutz, Kasai Japanese Steakhouse, Sonic, Mouth of the South, Lo-Lo’s, River City Star, Dam Bar, CaterOmaha, Salty Señorita, and Oklahoma Joes.

He is survived by his wife, Molly Cutchall; his three children, Cory Cutchall, Cydney Martzhal, and Chase Cutchall; and five grandchildren.

A viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Forest Lawn Chapel, located at 7909 Mormon Bridge Road, with a memorial service there at 11 a.m. Saturday.

