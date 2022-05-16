Omaha Police headquarters hosts Police Memorial Service for first time since 2019

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Across the country, law enforcement agencies are being celebrated on National Peace Officers Memorial Day.

And because of the pandemic, Omaha Police hosted their annual Police Memorial Service for the first time since 2019.

Family and friends of loved ones who served were invited to the Omaha Police headquarters to share stories, and hear their loved ones’ names be called.

”They used to call him crazy John at the police station, he was always telling jokes and making people laugh,” says Colleen Purcell, whose father passed away shortly before the pandemic began. Her father, John Joseph Kaluza Jr., was a retired OPD officer.

“We come together during police week to thank and honor our law enforcement officers, we recognize your service and your promise to protect our community,” said Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert as she addressed the crowd Sunday afternoon.

The ceremony honors metro officers who died while on duty and remembers those who spent years serving the public and retired.

“We love our police, we thank our police, we thank the families who make it possible, and we honor those who have lost a loved one in the line of duty. We stand by you on good days and bad days, said Don Bacon, Nebraska’s District 2 Congressman.

Families like Purcell’s say it means the world to have their loved ones, like her father, be recognized for their commitment to the community.

“He was the most selfless man I knew, he would do anything for anyone, he’d give up the shirt off his back if he were still here.”

More than 100 names of law enforcement members were read aloud, including those who lost their lives as recently as last month.

Douglas County Corrections Director Mike Myers read the name of Officer Sara Zimmerman. Zimmerman was a long-time correctional officer who was killed by an alleged drunk driver in April.

Zimmerman and her husband, who is also a correctional officer, were expecting their third child.

{todd sears, president, first responders foundation}

”It may be easy to say that in the simplest of terms they were law enforcement officers, peace officers, but everyone in these chairs today knows that they were a lot more than that,” says guest speaker Todd Sears, the president of the First Responders Foundation.

In Washington D.C., the names of 472 officers who were killed in the line of duty in 2021 will be added to the National Law Enforcement Memorial. The number marks the largest list of names to make the memorial in one year.

319 of those officers died from complications caused by COVID-19, contracted while they were on duty.

