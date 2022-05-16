Omaha locals to give input on truck traffic plans

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Truck traffic running through North 30th street, especially in the Florence area has been an issue to residents for years. Now the Metropolitan Area Planning Agency (MAPA) is conducting a $300,000 study to figure out ways to take that truck traffic off of North 30th.

Some business owners in the Florence area say the truck traffic is too heavy, loud and unsafe. Officials with MAPA have come up with alternative routes to move the traffic off North 30th street.

According to MAPA Executive Director Mike Helgerson, the agency has whittle downed seven options to three, plus the option of not making a change.

“[The study is] to really address some of the concerns about truck traffic, redevelopment along the corridor and really the impact of truck traffic on existing business and residents,” Helgerson saod.

One of those options would call for moving the truck traffic to the east of North 30th, along 28th street.

April Becerra lives next to North 28t Street, she thinks truck traffic here would ruin this special neighborhood.

“I don’t think that would be good for the area at all,” Becerra said. “This is a very historic area, it’s one of the first areas of Omaha. I don’t think that pushing families out is the right solution.”

Robin Lincoln has lived near north 28th street for more than 30 years, she feels the same way.

“This is a historic neighborhood, how can they run semis through your neighborhood,” Lincoln said.

Robin, April and her neighbors will have a chance to give their input. MAPA officials want to hear from people who live and work in the area.

“Part of what we wanted to do in this particular effort was not decide what to do and then mitigate the impacts, but really decide what to do by looking at those impacts, weighing those as a community and deciding whether those solutions warrant action today, or whether the present situation is the best we can have.”

MAPA will hold an open house on Thursday at Florence City Hall. The MAPA team and the project consultant will be there to walk through the alternatives, answer questions and get input from citizens. The open house will run from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Florence city hall is located near North 28th and State Street.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.