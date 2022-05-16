Advertisement

Omaha Everyday: Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands

By Carly Beckman
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands. Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands’ goal is to deliver programs that create happy and healthy children today while building a foundation of success for tomorrow. They’re currently hiring and are looking for people to be a part of a positive team and make a difference in a child’s life.

