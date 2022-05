OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thankfully there are no injuries from a car fire and explosion on West Dodge Road Monday.

The car, apparently a Hyundai Veloster, was completely destroyed.

Several people managed to get the fire.

A viewer captured the explosion and mushroom cloud that erupted.

