Nebraska softball lands in Stillwater Regional in NCAA Tournament

By Grace Boyles
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After winning the Big Ten tournament and earning an automatic bid, the Huskers are headed to their 25th NCAA Softball Tournament. Sunday evening it was announced Nebraska will be traveling to Stillwater to play in the regional hosted by No. 7 overall seed Oklahoma State.

The Huskers will open regional play against North Texas Friday at 5pm. It will be the third time these two programs have met. Nebraska defeated the Mean Green each of their previous two meetings. The Cowboys will play Fordham at 7:30pm.

