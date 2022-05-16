Monday May 16 COVID-19 update: Positivity rates on the rise in Douglas County, Sarpy/Cass, Three Rivers

(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa.

Three Rivers cancels clinic

The Three Rivers Public Health Department, serving Dodge, Saunders, and Washington counties, canceled its planned vaccination clinic at Lake Wanahoo on Monday.

3RPHD was instead referring those looking for COVID-19 vaccinations to visit the Fremont and Wahoo clinics instead.

3RPHD data snapshot

Three Rivers Public Health Department COVID-19 dashboard was not displaying new data last Monday. The health district covers Dodge, Saunders, and Washington counties.

DEATHS: Three Rivers is still reporting 221 COVID-19 deaths to date.

The dashboard does not provide any detailed information about deaths or pre-existing conditions.

CASES: 3RPHD data on Monday indicated 33 cases had been confirmed in the past week, up from 17 cases two weeks ago. The health department — serving Dodge County, Saunders County, and Washington County — did not have complete data on the locations of those cases.

The health district has reported 18,842 people infected with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, up 42 from two weeks ago.

3RPHD also reported the seven-day rolling average at 6.0 cases per 100,000 people as of Monday, up from an average of 3.08 cases two weeks ago.

POSITIVITY RATE: As of May 2, 3RPHD was reporting a 2.69% positivity rate among Dodge County residents, up from an adjusted 2.29% as of April 24. In Saunders County, the positivity rate was 10.87% as of May 1, up from an adjusted 5.35% as of April 24. In Washington County, the rate as of May 1 was 10.27%, down from an adjusted 2.79% on April 24.

HOSPITALIZATIONS: The health district’s hospital data is provided by Douglas County, according to its dashboard. The latest update can be found below.

VACCINATIONS: 3RPHD was reporting a 64.87% vaccination rate among Dodge County residents ages 5 and older, 59.9% for Saunders County, and 61.3% for Washington County as of Monday.

Sarpy/Cass data snapshot

The following information is from data posted Monday on the Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard and website.

DEATHS: The Sarpy/Cass Health Department reported 13 COVID-19 deaths since last week’s update, bringing the death toll there to 319 deaths to date, with no additional deaths reported in the past week.

The dashboard does not provide any information about pre-existing conditions.

CASES: The health department reports that there are currently 282 active cases of COVID-19 in Sarpy County, up from 150 reported a week ago; and 27 in Cass County, up from 13 active cases reported last week.

The health department added 340 cases in the past week, 313 of them in Sarpy County, bringing the pandemic total there to 49,997 cases. In the same timeframe, 27 cases were added to Cass County’s total, bringing the current pandemic total there to 6,066 cases.

Of the health district’s active cases, most are in their 20s, 30s, 40s, and 50s: 42, 46, 46, and 49 cases, respectively. There are also 37 active cases among youth ages 14 and younger, up from nine last week, with 18 of those active pediatric cases among children ages 4 or younger — the only age group not yet able to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

POSITIVITY RATE: The health department reported a test positivity rate of 13% as of Saturday, up from 7.2% reported a week prior. The lab ran 166 tests in the week ending Saturday, compared to 82 the week prior.

HOSPITALIZATIONS: The Sarpy/Cass Health Department’s hospital data is provided by Douglas County, according to its dashboard. That information is available in the Douglas County update below.

VACCINATIONS: The health department was reporting a 66.5% vaccination rate among Sarpy County residents and 61.9% for Cass County as of Monday.

Omaha schools update

Here’s where local districts’ COVID-19 totals stand this week, compared to our previous schools report a week ago:

Omaha Public Schools was reporting 31 active cases on Friday — 10 staffers and 21 students — up from 27 reported a week earlier.

Westside Community Schools reported eight active cases — six students and two staffers — for the week ending Saturday after reporting 12 cases the week prior. The district has reported 36 more cases for the week to date, totaling 1,362 cases to date for the school year: 1,091 among students and 271 among staff. During the 2020-21 school year, Westside had 568 cases: 400 among students and 168 among staff.

Millard Public Schools stopped reporting its COVID-19 in early April.

Elkhorn Public Schools reported Monday that it had eight active COVID-19 cases, four in elementary schools and four in middle schools, down from once case reported last week.

Papillion La Vista Community Schools reported 19 active cases, up from 13 cases reported last week. Six cases were among elementary students, and eight among high-schoolers. Five cases were among elementary school staffers.

Bellevue Public Schools reported it had still five active cases among high-school students. The district total for the school year was 33 cases higher than last week: 1,652 cases among students and 379 among staff.

Gretna Public Schools continued to show no active cases as of Friday as well as the same total amount of recoveries for the school year that it has reported for several weeks: 1,138 recovered cases to date.

Council Bluffs Public Schools on Friday was still reporting it had fewer than five active cases among students and no active cases among staff.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department reports COVID-19 data twice weekly, issuing updated stats on Mondays and Thursdays.

DEATHS: DCHD on Thursday reported six COVID-19 deaths, noting that one of them had happened in early February.

“A man in his 50s, a woman in her 60s, two women in their 70s, and two women over 85 have died. The only unvaccinated person was one of the women who was in her 70s,” the release states.

The local pandemic death toll now stands at 1,119 people.

CASES: DCHD also reported 333 new COVID-19 cases Monday, about 13 fewer than Thursday, bringing the local pandemic total to 151,619 cases. The number of reinfections in the last seven days stands at 53. The most recent cases pulled the local seven-day average up from 79 cases to 97 cases on Monday — the highest it’s been since Feb. 24.

The Douglas County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard showed the seven-day total number of cases per 100,000 people increasing from 78.2 cases to 119.2 cases.

DCHD reported local positivity was at 11.9% as of Saturday, up from 8.9% the week prior. Positivity rates have been increasing since March 19, when the rate was 2.9%. The last peak was 28.5% on Jan. 8.

HOSPITALIZATIONS: As of late Sunday, area hospitals were caring for 72 COVID-19 patients, up from 65 patients reported Thursday. Two of those cases are pediatric COVID-19 patients.

Of the current COVID-19 patients, 13 are in ICUs, and three of them are on ventilators.

There is also one adult patient awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test.

HOSPITAL CAPACITY: Area hospital capacity fluctuates according to staffing levels. As of late Sunday, hospitals were 85% full with 212 beds available, up from 153 beds reported Thursday. Area ICUs were 79% full with 73 beds available, up from 65 beds reported Thursday. Pediatric ICUs were 88% full with 16 beds still available, down from 17 reported Thursday.

VACCINATIONS: Local vaccination numbers remain unchanged. To date, 67% of all Douglas County residents are vaccinated. The most recent group authorized for vaccination, youth ages 5-11, is 37.5% vaccinated; 67.7% of county youth ages 12-17 are fully vaccinated.

Lincoln-Lancaster update

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department said it had confirmed 89 cases over the weekend and 69 on Monday, bringing the pandemic total there to 70,851 cases.

The death toll in that health district is 440 people, two more than previously reported in last week’s update.

Lancaster County hospitals are caring for 19 COVID-19 patients, none of whom are on ventilators.

The community risk dial remains on yellow.

Vaccination clinics

Nebraska DHHS

Federal Retail Pharmacy Program: Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area currently participating in the program include:

Medicine Man Pharmacy , 15615 Pacific St. Suite 8, Omaha NE 668118

ViaRx , 825 N. 90th St., Omaha NE 68114

Walmart, 3010 E. 23rd St., Fremont NE 68025

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Baker’s | CVS | Hy-Vee | Kohll’s | Kubat | Sam’s Club | Walmart

Douglas County

Below is a list of the Douglas County COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled for this week, including child vaccination clinics at area schools. All clinics are open to the public for any approved shot in the vaccination series as indicated below. Those planning to get a booster shot should bring their vaccination card.

TUESDAY

9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department, located at 1111 S. 41st St. – All vaccines available.

THURSDAY

5-7 p.m. at Lewis & Clark Middle School, located at 6901 Burt St. – Pfizer for ages 5+

FRIDAY

9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department, located at 1111 S. 41st St. – All vaccines available.

SATURDAY

5-7 p.m. at Lewis & Clare Middle School, located at 6901 Burt St. – Pfizer for ages 5+

SUNDAY

Noon-3 p.m. at Somali Community Services Inc. , located at 1136 NW Radial Highway – Pfizer for ages 5+ & Moderna

10 a.m.-noon at the Holiday Inn Conference Room, located at 6939 N. 102nd Circle – Pfizer for ages 5+ & Moderna

TUESDAY

Noon-4 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department, located at 1111 S. 41st St. – All vaccines available.

About Text Nebraska

The Douglas County Health Department is encouraging residents who test positive for COVID-19 to cooperate with Text Nebraska in order to help prevent further spread of the virus.

If you are age 19 or older, have recently tested positive for COVID-19, and provided a cell number when registering for your test, you will likely receive a text message from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services phone number 1-844-774-7604 that prompts you to take a survey. Adding that number to your phone’s directory will assure that your phone or provider doesn’t mark it as a spam call.

“It is not spam and is safe to respond,” DCHD said in a Thursday news release, noting that the survey is completely digital and doesn’t require you to speak with anyone.

“Text Nebraska is the next step in contact tracing, and this is where you can help,” Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse said in the release. “Your response is needed as the number of cases makes it impossible for our staff to keep up with the demand.”

Did you take an at-home test? Self-report your at-home test result Fill out the Douglas County Health Department form to assist with virus activity data and contact tracing.

Report home test results

Douglas County Health Department on Monday urged residents to report the results of their home COVID-19 tests to them online at douglascountyhealth.com.

“Look for the blue box labeled ‘Report A COVID-19 Home Test,’ then follow the instructions,” the health department requests.

In-home appointments

DCHD is helping those homebound to get vaccinated, scheduling in-home appointments for all three adult vaccination varieties, for any shot in the series.

To arrange this, call the DCHD information helpline at 402-444-3400.

OneWorld child vaccination clinics

OneWorld offers COVID-19 vaccinations at the following clinics:

OneWorld also offers children’s COVID-19 vaccinations at school health centers:

Walk-ins are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis; or you can call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment.

Children’s Hospital

Children’s Hospital is planning to offer dedicated COVID-19 vaccination clinics for about a month, starting by Thursday, Nov. 11 — or sooner, if they are supplied the doses before that.

5-7 p.m. Thursdays at West Village Pointe and Spring Valley offices

8 a.m.-noon Saturdays at West Village Pointe and Spring Valley offices

After Saturday, Dec. 11, pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations will be available by appointment at any Children’s Hospital location.

Tuesday and Thursday appointments available at the Mission Village location, 16909 Q St. Call 402-955-7575 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Thursday and Friday appointments available at the Dundee location, 4825 Dodge St. Call 402-955-7676 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Nebraska Medicine

Nebraska Medicine is offering COVID-19 vaccinations at clinics in several retail pharmacies and health centers around the Omaha-metro.

NebMed will provide Pfizer vaccinations by appointment at:

For those looking for walk-in appointments, single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be available at these pharmacies:

Bellevue Health Center , located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 25th Street and Highway 370 , will offer J&J vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

Durham Outpatient Center, located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 45th and Emile streets , will offer J&J vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays; and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekends.

Around Omaha

SOUTH OMAHA: Testing and vaccinations are available at OneWorld, located at 4920 S. 30th St. Call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment for vaccinating anyone age 12 and older.

CHARLES DREW HEALTH CENTER: Call 402-451-3553 to schedule an appointment.

CHURCH CLINIC: Metropolitan Community Chuch of Omaha will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. No ID is required, but a parent or guardian must be present at the clinic with teens ages 12-18.

MCC FORT OMAHA: Vaccinations also will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus, located at 5300 N. 30th St. Appointments will be made through the county’s vaccination registry.

TOTAL WELLNESS: DCHD has been working with Total Wellness, located at 9320 H Court, to establish a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can obtain COVID-19 vaccinations or boosters at the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 8 a.m.-2:45 p.m. weekdays. Appointments can also be scheduled online.

Sarpy/Cass health district

The Sarpy/Cass Health Department has scheduled vaccination clinics for all COVID-19 vaccine doses, including pediatric doses, at its offices, located at 701 Olson Drive in Papillion:

Tuesdays: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Wednesdays: 1-4:30 p.m.

The health department offers the first and second doses of Pfizer and Modern vaccines, Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) single doses, and booster doses of all three vaccines.

To make an appointment, call 833-998-2275 or 531-249-1873.

Pottawattamie County

The Pottawattamie County Public Health Department urges residents to take advantage of free drive-through COVID-19 testing at:

Hy-Vee Pharmacy on West Broadway

Nomi Health at 1751 Madison Ave.

Any Walgreens pharmacy location

Free take-home test kits are available at:

All Care Health Center , located at 902 S. Sixth St., in Council Bluffs

Pottawattamie County Public Health Department office, located at 600 S. Fourth St., Suite 100, in Council Bluffs

Walk-ins can receive COVID-19 vaccinations at the health department office at:

4-6 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays

8 a.m.-noon Saturdays

Vaccinations are also available from 8 a.m. to noon at the Veterans Affairs Building, located at 623 Sixth Ave. in Council Bluffs.

Three Rivers health district

Three Rivers Public Health Department is giving out boosters to those in certain risk categories who have had Pfizer vaccinations. It is also working with area businesses and schools to provide plan more COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

The health department has the necessary forms posted on their website, for minors and adults, for those who would like to fill them out ahead of their visit.

3RPHD’s regular clinic hours will change this week:

In Dodge County , the Three Rivers clinic at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave. in Fremont, is open for walk-ins from 4-7 p.m. Tuesdays.

In Saunders County, the Three Rivers clinic in Lake Wanahoo, located at 1320 E. 31st St., is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month.

Those who are home-bound or require special accommodations but need a COVID-19 test or vaccine can contact the health district at 402-704-2245 to make arrangements.

Off-line help

METHODIST HEALTH INFORMATION: The vaccine is available at most Methodist Physicians Clinic locations. Appointments for the vaccine are recommended and can be made by calling 402-354-CARE.

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Nebraskans can call 531-249-1873 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination process and to get assistance with signing up for a vaccination appointment.

DOUGLAS COUNTY HELPLINE: Local COVID-19 information, in Spanish and English, is available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays, except for holidays. Call 402-444-3400 for assistance.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Iowans who need help to find a vaccine appointment can call 211 for assistance or 1-800-244-7431. Older or home-bound Iowans can contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209. For multilingual assistance, call 1-877-558-2609.

NATIONAL HOTLINE: To check vaccine availability in your community, call the national COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-232-0233.

