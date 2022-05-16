Advertisement

Iowa man sentenced to 18 years in prison for drug trafficking, gun charges

(Public Domain Pictures)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - A man from Ames, Iowa was sentenced to prison last Thursday.

Lonnie Allen Hill, 53, was sentenced to 18 years for charges such as possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm.

In an investigation with Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Marshalltown Police Department, Mid-Iowa Drug Task Force, Polk County Sheriff’s Office, and the Mid-Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force, authorities discovered Hill was trafficking drugs, including meth in the Marshalltown area according to the release.

It’s reported officers in Polk and Marshall had multiple run-ins with Hill between May and July 2020 and seized large amounts of marijuana, meth, heroin, guns, and thousands in cash in various incidents.

The release further states there were two incidents that involved high-speed chases in Marshalltown and in one of the incidents, officials say, he crashed into a car.

Officials say Hill has a lengthy criminal history that includes many prior felony drug trafficking convictions and was serving a state term of parole at the time when the crimes were committed.

