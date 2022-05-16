Advertisement

Gov. Ricketts considering applicants to fill District 31 vacancy

(KOLNKGIN)
By Jacob Comer
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Applications are being accepted to fill a vacancy in the Nebraska Unicam.

Monday, Gov. Ricketts announced his office is looking for applicants to fill the vacancy in Legislative District 31. The district was left vacant after State Sen. Rich Pahls of Omaha died on April 27.

District 31 covers part of Douglas County in southwest Omaha, including most of the Millard neighborhood.

The person Gov. Ricketts appoints will serve in the Nebraska Unicam until January 3, 2023. Voters will elect a new member to represent the district during the November 2022 general election. The newly elected member will serve from January 2023 to January 2025.

Applicants need to have lived in District 31 for at least one year, be registered to vote and be at least 21 years old. Applications can be submitted online and will be accepted until May 27.

Map of District 31:

