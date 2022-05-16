Advertisement

Garth Brooks halts ticket sales for Buffalo concert after supermarket attack

Garth Brooks said he is postponing ticket sales for his July 23 concert out of respect for the...
Garth Brooks said he is postponing ticket sales for his July 23 concert out of respect for the families and friends of those who were fatally shot.(John Russell / CMA)
By Mary Alice Royse and Debra Dolan
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WSMV/Gray News) – Garth Brooks announced Monday he decided to postpone concert ticket sales for his show in Buffalo, according to WSMV.

The decision comes on the heels of a racially motivated mass shooting at a supermarket in the area where 10 people were killed.

Brooks said he is postponing ticket sales for his July 23 concert out of respect for the families and friends of those who were fatally shot.

“At some point, the healing in Buffalo will begin, and the city will sing again. But for now, we pause out of respect for what the great community of Buffalo is going through, and we stand besides all of those who are hurting and confused by such an unthinkable act,” said Garth Brooks.

Officials said a new sale date would be announced in the coming weeks for his concert.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Accident (gfx)
Teenager killed in car and semi collision along I-29
An Omaha boy was left at the wrong stop by a school bus driver, so he walked until he found a...
WATCH: Omaha boy finds help from neighbor after dropped at wrong bus stop
Two injured after overnight Omaha shooting
Crews respond to a car crash at 36th and Martin
Emergency crews respond to two-vehicle Omaha crash
Omaha house fire leaves two injured early Sunday morning

Latest News

Extensive damage can be seen on a dark-colored car in Georgia.
Woman shoots man allegedly impersonating officer, claims self-defense
A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
White House says deal near to reopen formula plant
Biden’s decision, confirmed by a senior administration official, comes after Defense Secretary...
Reversing Trump, Biden acts to deploy US troops to Somalia
A small community is mourning the loss of one person and others injured in a church shooting...
Police name suspect in deadly attack at California church