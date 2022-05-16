Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - An active Tuesday, severe threat in the evening

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a beautiful Monday, the forecast us turning active. We’ve declared Tuesday a 6 First Alert Day for the threat for strong/severe storms in the evening to late night hours... but the entire day will be fairly active.

First Alert Day Tuesday (wowt)

The morning to mid afternoon brings a chance for scattered showers changing to isolated, mainly weaker, thunderstorms. This initial activity will be hit or miss and doesn’t pose any organized severe threat.

An active Tuesday (wowt)

After 6 PM we’ll look out to the NW where the first of our organized severe threat begins to develop... these storms will move SE through the night and as they organize into a more defined line, our high wind threat will increase.

7 PM Tuesday (wowt)

9:30 PM Tuesday (wowt)

The line of storms will move into the Metro after 8 PM... The 9 PM to 11 PM timeframe brings the highest likelihood for storms... after 11 PM storms will move SE and linger over SW Iowa and NW Missouri into the early overnight hours.

Tuesday 11 PM (wowt)

1:30 AM Wednesday (wowt)

Wednesday will be dry with a high of 82... 88 on Thursday ahead of our next cold front! The front moves in Thursday evening and sparks our next storm chances... this will bring a severe weather threat but right now the highest risk looks like it stays just to the NE. We’ll watch it closely!

Thursday night storms (wowt)

We’ll cool off about 20 degrees behind the front with 60s Friday through the weekend.

