Child abuse rates rising in Iowa

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Reports of child abuse are on the rise in Iowa.

The Iowa Department of Human Services says last year saw an increase of more than 5,000 reports, and more than half were due to neglect.

Leaders of Prevent Child Abuse Iowa say neglect often went unreported as the pandemic kept people apart. There was also more isolation and more parents experiencing sickness, joblessness and higher levels of stress.

There is also a concern the state hasn’t seen the full result of the pandemic on child abuse.

Prevent Child Abuse Iowa says if you suspect abuse, call the Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-362-2178 or 911.

