6 First Alert Day: Severe storms expected Tuesday evening/late night

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day, the 6 First Alert Team is tracking the potential for strong to severe storms in the evening, possibly continuing overnight.

First Alert Day Tuesday (wowt)

The day starts off active with spotty showers in the morning and a few isolated, likely weaker, storms in the afternoon. We’ll have dry time on and off through the day but likely not much full sunshine.

We’ll be looking to the NW by 6PM for the main severe threat to begin to develop...

7 PM Tuesday (wowt)

These storms will travel SE and become more organized through the evening/night... the severe threat will increase as storms approach the Metro with hail and strong winds of up to 70 mph along the line being the main threats.

9:30 PM Tuesday (wowt)

Severe threats Tuesday (wowt)

Storms will impact the Metro after 8PM... The exact timing is unclear but we’ll be watching the window between 9-11PM closely... from there storms will continue SE, likely clearing the Metro around 11-midnight. Some lingering severe potential will be possible in SW Iowa and NW Missouri during the early overnight hours of Wednesday.

Tuesday 11 PM (wowt)

1:30 AM Wednesday (wowt)

