Two injured after overnight Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An overnight shooting leaves two people injured.

Douglas County dispatch tells 6 News two victims arrived at the fire station at south 42nd and Valley needing medical attention.

The shooting happened near 30th and S Street around 2:50 a.m.

According to Omaha Police, the two victims told officers they were driving when a group of teenagers shot at them. The victims were sent to Nebraska Medical for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers.

