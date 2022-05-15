Advertisement

Omaha house fire leaves two injured early Sunday morning

Two people are in critical condition after a house fire
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A large house fire occurred early Sunday morning and left two people injured.

The Omaha Fire Department says a house fire was reported near 31st and Jefferson Street at 3:18 a.m. Sunday.

Crews arrived and extinguished the fire after a short time.

A man and woman evacuated before the fire department arrived, but were rushed to the hospital with injuries.

Two dogs at the home at the time of the fire have not yet been found.

The house is nearly leveled and considered a complete loss.

Both homes on either side of the house where the fire started also have small amounts of damage.

Omaha Fire says the official cause is still under investigation.

