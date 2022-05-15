Advertisement

Nebraska to pay $479,000 to settle inmate death lawsuit

(piqsels)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. - Nebraska has agreed to pay $479,000 to the family of a “talkative” Scottsbluff man who was strangled to death in 2017 by a fellow inmate who didn’t want a cellmate.

The lawsuit filed by Terry Berry Jr.’s family against prison officials they argued were responsible for the 22-year-old’s death because they put him in the same cell as Patrick Schroeder was dismissed last week after both sides agreed to the settlement.

Berry was nearing parole when he was placed with Schroeder who was serving a life sentence for killing a 75-year-old man.

Schroeder later pleaded guilty to killing Berry and was sentenced to death.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Accident (gfx)
Teenager killed in car and semi collision along I-29
An Omaha boy was left at the wrong stop by a school bus driver, so he walked until he found a...
WATCH: Omaha boy finds help from neighbor after dropped at wrong bus stop
Crews respond to a car crash at 36th and Martin
Emergency crews respond to two-vehicle Omaha crash
Iowa construction worker dies after hit by car
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime

Latest News

Sunday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Total lunar eclipse tonight! Heating up again Monday
Fantastic evening, heating up again Monday
Collectors show off their wares at the Midwest Toy Collectible Show
Midwest Collectible Toy Show draws large turnout
Hundreds gathered in Omaha Sunday to honor fallen members of law enforcement
Hundreds gather in Omaha to honor fallen members of law enforcement