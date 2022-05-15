Large turnout for Midwest Collectible Toy Show

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Whether you’re a Star Wars or Star Trek fan, or maybe Marvel has your heart, there were plenty of unique finds at Sunday’s Midwest Collectible Toy Show.

It was packed inside the Omaha Firefighters Union Hall Sunday morning. People of all ages come out looking to buy unique and rare collectors items.

Some vendors have spent decades building their collections and are looking to pass on some of what they possess. For many people, they say nostalgia is the best part.

“For a lot of people, this brings back memories of their childhood,” said the host of the show Dave Bell. “I can’t think of the number of times someone has said ‘hey, I had this Lone Ranger lunch box when I was 10 years old’ and they find it here. Now they have their collection going again.”

The event has become so popular, organizers say they’re moving all future shows to a larger venue. All shows will now be held at the La Vista Community Center.

The next toy show is scheduled for July 16th.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.