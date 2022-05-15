Advertisement

Large turnout for Midwest Collectible Toy Show

Collectors look for unique items at Sunday's toy show
Collectors look for unique items at Sunday's toy show(WOWT)
By Erin Hartley
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Whether you’re a Star Wars or Star Trek fan, or maybe Marvel has your heart, there were plenty of unique finds at Sunday’s Midwest Collectible Toy Show.

It was packed inside the Omaha Firefighters Union Hall Sunday morning. People of all ages come out looking to buy unique and rare collectors items.

Some vendors have spent decades building their collections and are looking to pass on some of what they possess. For many people, they say nostalgia is the best part.

“For a lot of people, this brings back memories of their childhood,” said the host of the show Dave Bell. “I can’t think of the number of times someone has said ‘hey, I had this Lone Ranger lunch box when I was 10 years old’ and they find it here. Now they have their collection going again.”

The event has become so popular, organizers say they’re moving all future shows to a larger venue. All shows will now be held at the La Vista Community Center.

The next toy show is scheduled for July 16th.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Omaha boy was left at the wrong stop by a school bus driver, so he walked until he found a...
WATCH: Omaha boy finds help from neighbor after dropped at wrong bus stop
Crews respond to a car crash at 36th and Martin
Emergency crews respond to two-vehicle Omaha crash
Fatal Accident (gfx)
Teenager killed in car and semi collision along I-29
Iowa construction worker dies after hit by car
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime

Latest News

A new skate shop has opened in Benson
Central Skate Shop opens in Benson
Two injured after overnight Omaha shooting
Omaha house fire leaves two injured early Sunday morning
A teenager is dead after a severe crash Saturday night
Teen killed in crash on I-19