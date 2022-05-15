Advertisement

Huskers softball first ever Big Ten Tournament title

By Grace Boyles
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska softball defeated No. 23 Michigan, 3-1, to earn the program’s first Big Ten Tournament title. The Huskers’ offense was led by Cam Ybarra who went 2-for-4 with 2 RBI, including a solo shot in the top of the first. Ybarra was selected as the Most Outstanding Player of the tournament.

With the win, the Huskers earned an automatic bid to the NCAA softball tournament. The seeding and locations will be announced Sunday at 6pm on the NCAA Softball Championship Selection Show on ESPN2.

