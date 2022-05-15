Advertisement

Girls Class B soccer: Skutt and Norris advance to finals

By Grace Boyles
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In the first semifinal match of the day, defending champions Skutt Catholic blanked Columbus Scotus, 3-0, to advance to the state title game for the sixth consecutive year.

Norris punched their ticket to the championship match after defeating Bennington, 3-0.

Skutt and Norris will faceoff for the second year in a row in the championship on Monday at 5:30pm.

